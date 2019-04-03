|
STOLTZ, Edwin Edwin Stoltz, Ph.D., age 95, died peacefully at home on April 1, 2019. He was a resident of Delray Beach, FL for 26 years, formerly from Holyoke, MA. He is survived by his children Gerry and Carri Stoltz, Bobsie Ness, Rob and Cynthia Stoltz, his granddaughter Alison and her husband Richard Abend, and two great-grandchildren Alexander and Miles Abend. Donations may be made to Vitas Hospice Care, 1901 South Congress Ave, #420, Boynton Beach, FL 33426.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 3, 2019