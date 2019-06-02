WHITMORE, Edwin W. Edwin W. Whitmore, 95, of Juno Beach, FL. and formerly of Avon, Ct., devoted husband of 35 years to Luann (Lewis) Harvey Whitmore, passed away May 27, 2019. He was predeceased in 1981 by his first wife of 36 years Betty Belle (Mullendore) Whitmore, and his parents, Walter S. Whitmore and Christine (Heist) Whitmore of Hagerstown, MD. In addition to his wife, Luann, he is survived by four children and two step children and their spouses: Lynn (Whitmore) Ramsburg and husband Richard of Oakton, VA; Charles E, Whitmore and his wife Vikki of Timonium, MD; HB Whitmore and his wife Ann of Lancaster, VA; Rev. Paul D. Whitmore and his wife Rev. Laura of Southport, CT; J. Philip Harvey and his wife Renee of Innsbrook, MO; and Ann (Harvey) Carey and her husband Daniel of Granby, CT. He also leaves 15 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. For a complete obituary, please access the following web address: www.neptunesociety.com/obituaries. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Avon Congregational Church, 280 Country Club Road, Avon, CT 06001 or Hartford Foundation For Public Giving, 10 Columbus Blvd., 8th floor, Hartford, CT 06106. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM at West Avon Congregational Church on June 6, 2019. Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary