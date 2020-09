Effie Green

Green, EffieEffie Durden Green, 91, West Palm Beach, FL, died peacefully August 29, 2020. She was predeceased by her sons Tommy and Calvin Durden. Effie is survived by son, Marion "Jimmy" Durden and daughter Phyllis Durden, ten grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.A visitation will be held from 2:30PM to 3:15PM Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Ave., West Palm Beach. Immediately following, a 3:30PM graveside service will be held at the address listed above.Please log on to ( royalpalmfuneralhome.com ) to share memories and leave condolences.