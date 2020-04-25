|
|
Hiratzka, Eiko Nishibayashi
Eiko Nishibayashi "Nish" Hiratzka passed on April 21, 2020 in Jupiter, FL, peacefully and with the Grace that she displayed throughout her 101 years. She was born during the Spanish flu epidemic to Jintaro and Yoshie Ueda Nishibayashi on January 18, 1919 in Chino, CA. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Tomiharu "Tom" Hiratzka and is survived by their children, Loren (Debra) Hiratzka of Cincinnati, OH; Paul (Jenna) Hiratzka of Lake Oswego, OR; Janet (Philip) Shoemaker of Spartanburg, SC; T. Douglas (LuAnn) Hiratzka of Coralville, IA; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Heart/ at () and online tributes at (www.allcounty.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020