Services Memorial service 3:00 PM Holy Spirit Lutheran Church Juno Beach , FL

DEZOTELL, Eileen A. Eileen A. Dezotell passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 26, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at her home in Juno Beach, FL. She was born on January 8, 1942 in McVille, ND, to Vivian and Carl Ringdahl. She married David Berg of McVille in 1962 and had two children, Claire and Carl. She graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1965 and began a career teaching high school English in Fisher, MN. Eileen married Robert "Bob" Dezotell of Grand Forks, ND in 1976 and they resided in several locations through Bob's hospitality career, including Fort Myers, FL, Quincy, IL, and Eau Claire, WI among others. Eileen returned to McVille in 2005 and was actively involved with the Nelson County Arts Council. She cared for her mother until her mother passed and later spent winters in Juno Beach where she served as President of the Greenbrier Condominium Association. Eileen was caring and capable. She had many professions and embraced each one as a new adventure. As the eldest of her siblings and a generation of cousins, she was a natural leader and guardian. She possessed a deep understanding of the human spirit and an innate wisdom. Her time as an international travel guide enriched her zest for life. She enjoyed many past times and a favorite was Jeopardy! Her joyful spirit, fun-loving nature and sharp wit matched the strength of her convictions, ideas and advice. Eileen was a woman of great elegance and grace. She had a smile for everyone and her magnetic personality would light up the room. She engaged all who knew her, brought out the best in people, and was a devoted friend. Eileen will be remembered and deeply missed by her daughter, Claire (Samuel Landry) Berg Dezotell of Juno Beach, and son Carl (Teresa) Berg Dezotell of McVille, ND, sisters Elsie (Ron) Reichert of Naples, FL, Margaret Ryan of Grand Forks, ND, Marian (Joe) LoBiondo of Chandler, AZ, brother Daniel (Mayela) Ringdahl of Juno Beach, FL sisters-in-law Cynthia (Dwight) Kouba of Grand Forks, ND, Gale (Merlin) Stahl of Fargo, ND, Teresa (Michael) Bonner of Napa, CA, brothers-in-law, Paul (Danette) Dezotell of Sioux Falls, SD, Doug (Lynn) Dezotell of Shelbyville, TN, and Paul (Rita) Brewer of Eden Prairie, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband and soulmate, her mother and father, mother-in-law Alpha Dezotell Scott, and sister-in-law Rita (Dezotell) Brewer. Memorial Service to be held at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Juno Beach on Saturday, March 30 at 3:00PM followed by a gathering at her home. Services will also be held in McVille, ND at a later date in the Spring. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 30, 2019