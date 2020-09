Or Copy this URL to Share

Garrett, Eileen D.

Eileen D. Garrett, 76, of Lakeland, entered into rest August 29, 2020, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her sister, Diane Adams of Winter Haven, FL and her loving family. Interment will be at Boynton Beach Memorial Park, Boynton Beach, FL.



