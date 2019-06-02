HOLBERG, Eileen H. Eileen passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019. She was born in 1927, the daughter of Helen Daly and Andrew Haen. After graduating from Marywood Seminary, she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania. For the past 45 yrs, she has lived in Palm Beach, Florida and Southwest Harbor, Maine, with her family, enjoying swimmimg, sailing, playing croquet and bridge. In Palm Beach, Eileen was involved in the American Heart Assoc, working on the Heart Ball, also as one of the original members of the Palm Beach auxillary of "The Lord's Place" with Kathleen McFarlane. She was president of the auxillary in 1982. For many years, she was active on the croquet circuit, playing in many tournaments across the country and winning many of them. She had her own court overlooking the ocean in Southwest Harbor. She was predeceased by her husband Sven Ludwig Holberg in 1997 and her daughter Moira in 2013. She is survived by her daughter Shelagh and her husband Lucas Wingert, son Brian and his wife Corinne, and son Christopher, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In Palm Beach, she was a member of the Beach Club, American Croquet Assoc., and Society of the Four Arts. In Maine: the Seal Harbor Club, the Causeway Club and the Mount Desert Croquet Club. Eileen was a lontime parishioner at St. Edward's Church. A memorial mass will be said at St. Peter's Church in Southwest Harbor Maine. Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary