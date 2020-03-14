|
Zigarelli, Eileen Joan
Eileen Joan Zigarelli of Harbour's Edge Delray Beach, Florida passed away peacefully at age 96 at Bethesda Hospital surrounded by family. Born and raised in New Jersey, she made her home in Delray Beach for over 50 years. Eileen was happily married to Dr. Joseph F. Zigarelli (deceased) for more than 50 years.
Mother of Joanne, Jim, Carol and Tricia, grandmother of Matt, Alex, Maggie and Stephanie DeBlois, Reilly and Alex Smith, Julia and Phillip Cantrick Timothy, Mackenzie and Taylor Smith. Great-grandmother to Lyla, Wynne Smith and August DeBlois.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 10AM at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3510 S. Ocean Blvd., Highland Beach, Florida, 33487.
In lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to The Red Cross Society or Trustbridge Hospice Services. Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, Delray Beach (www.LorneandSons.com) in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020