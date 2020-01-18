|
Albright, Eileen T.
October 14, 1937
November 14, 2019
Eileen Albright, formerly of Newport, RI, age 82, died peacefully in her home in Greenacres FL. Although she resided in Florida full-time, she was an avid and vocal fan of the New England Patriots, Go Pats!!
Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Albright, her parents, Thomas and Irene Griffin and her stepmother, Mary Griffin. She is survived by her four children, Debra Albright Ryan, Thomas (Kimberly) Albright, Kenneth Albright and Mary Albright (Jim Amsler). Eileen cherished her two grandchildren Stone Way and Hope Foster, along with Hope's children, Jimmy, Aaron and Iris. All of whom benefited greatly from her unique brand of "Nanny love and life lessons". She is survived by her three sisters, Patricia (James) Cobery, Margaret Griffin and Helen (Kenny) Adams plus numerous nephews, nieces and grandnephews and grandnieces.
A Memorial Service is scheduled on January 24 at 11:00AM at the South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 FL-7, Lake Worth, FL 33449 (Lane 3).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020