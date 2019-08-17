|
|
Cerrone, Elaine L.
Elaine L. Cerrone, 75, of Tequesta, FL passed away peacefully on Aug. 9, 2019. She was born in New Haven, CT on May 6, 1944 and was the daughter of the late John R. Condon and Catherine Ferraro Condon.
Elaine was the beloved wife of Angelo N. Cerrone, and the two celebrated 50 years of marriage on May 3, 2019. Together they had three children; Barbara B. Major of Guilford, CT, Jay R. Cerrone (Maria) of Fort Pierce, FL, and predeceased by a son, Corey M. Cerrone. Elaine cherished her grandchildren; Samantha Rae Major, Rachel Anne Major, Olivia Cerrone, Corey W. Cerrone, Maggie Cerrone, Trevor Azeredo, Shelbi Azeredo and a great-grandchild, Maverick Strausbaugh. She is also survived by nephew, Walter Rinko (Pauline) of Indiana. She was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Rinko.
Elaine was a longtime resident of Fairfield, CT, where she raised her family and enjoyed many years as a successful real estate agent. In 2004, she and Angelo moved to Jupiter, FL. She loved to travel, enjoyed cooking, and was an avid Mahjong player, and played with a group of close friends on a regular basis. She cherished time with her family and her dear friends, and was always available for help and support. She touched the lives of so many and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of Elaine's life will be held in Florida and Connecticut at a date to be announced. Please visit ww.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family and for more information.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019