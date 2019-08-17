Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 847-7291
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Cerrone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine L. Cerrone


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine L. Cerrone Obituary
Cerrone, Elaine L.
Elaine L. Cerrone, 75, of Tequesta, FL passed away peacefully on Aug. 9, 2019. She was born in New Haven, CT on May 6, 1944 and was the daughter of the late John R. Condon and Catherine Ferraro Condon.
Elaine was the beloved wife of Angelo N. Cerrone, and the two celebrated 50 years of marriage on May 3, 2019. Together they had three children; Barbara B. Major of Guilford, CT, Jay R. Cerrone (Maria) of Fort Pierce, FL, and predeceased by a son, Corey M. Cerrone. Elaine cherished her grandchildren; Samantha Rae Major, Rachel Anne Major, Olivia Cerrone, Corey W. Cerrone, Maggie Cerrone, Trevor Azeredo, Shelbi Azeredo and a great-grandchild, Maverick Strausbaugh. She is also survived by nephew, Walter Rinko (Pauline) of Indiana. She was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Rinko.
Elaine was a longtime resident of Fairfield, CT, where she raised her family and enjoyed many years as a successful real estate agent. In 2004, she and Angelo moved to Jupiter, FL. She loved to travel, enjoyed cooking, and was an avid Mahjong player, and played with a group of close friends on a regular basis. She cherished time with her family and her dear friends, and was always available for help and support. She touched the lives of so many and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of Elaine's life will be held in Florida and Connecticut at a date to be announced. Please visit ww.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family and for more information.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
Download Now