Milne, Elaine

Elaine Milne (née Davey), 80, of Juno Beach, Florida, passed away on June 17, 2019 surrounded by her family and loved ones after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Elaine was born on January 15, 1939 in Lowell, Massachusetts where she was a public school teacher for nearly 40 years. She loved teaching and seeing her students succeed in and out of the classroom. Upon her retirement, Elaine relocated to Juno Beach, Florida, a small seaside community that she held close to heart as a proud and involved town resident. In retirement, she obtained her real estate license, participated in Juno Beach civic affairs and enjoyed traveling the world with her husband Albert who cared for her until her final day. Elaine Milne graduated from Anna Maria College in Paxton, Massachusetts and received a Master's Degree from Fitchburg State College, also in Massachusetts. She is survived by husband Albert Milne and her son Eric Milne, as well as her brother Thomas Davey and sisters Rita Pinder and Kathleen Casey. A Memorial Service for Elaine will be held over the summer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the to help others brave Alzheimer's Disease with the same courage, grace and determination as Elaine. For online condolences, please visit:

