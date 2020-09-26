Elaine Sokal

Sokal, Elaine

November 21, 1926 - August 28, 2020

Elaine "Layne" Sokal was a Lake Worth resident since 1951. She was the only wife of Stanley S. Sokal who preceded her in death. Her son Thomas Watson also preceded her in death.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend to many. Lake Worth will never be the same without her.

She is survived by her son, Michael Watson (Nikki Watson), granddaughter, Ashley Ricker (William Ricker) and her great-granddaughter, Callie Eve Ricker. She is also survived by her sister Cleo LeForge and family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store