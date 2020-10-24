Elaine Zeif

West Palm Beach - Elaine Zeif, mostly of West Palm Beach and Queens, NY, passed away the morning of October 20, 2020, she was 87.

Originally from Reading, PA and having the distinction of having gone to elementary, middle, and high school within 6 blocks of her home. She played the marimba in her school band and loved playing the piano.

Elaine was a very capable person who worked most of her adult life in a variety of capacities and could manage anything. Known as "feisty" by those who knew her, Elaine never backed down from anything. You were either on one side of her or the other- there was no 'middle' with Elaine. She was a Mom who stood by her son, Doug, every day of his life. She loved her grandkids more than anything in the world.

Elaine is survived by her son Doug, daughter-in-law Jennifer and grandsons Jacob, Sam, Matthew, & Michael Zeif, as well as her brother Marvin, sister Dorace, and a plethora of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews, and a few brother-in-laws and sister-in laws. Our "Bubbie" will be missed. Rest in Power, Elaine. You are definitely in a better place, wherever you are.



