1/1
Elaine Zeif
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Zeif
West Palm Beach - Elaine Zeif, mostly of West Palm Beach and Queens, NY, passed away the morning of October 20, 2020, she was 87.
Originally from Reading, PA and having the distinction of having gone to elementary, middle, and high school within 6 blocks of her home. She played the marimba in her school band and loved playing the piano.
Elaine was a very capable person who worked most of her adult life in a variety of capacities and could manage anything. Known as "feisty" by those who knew her, Elaine never backed down from anything. You were either on one side of her or the other- there was no 'middle' with Elaine. She was a Mom who stood by her son, Doug, every day of his life. She loved her grandkids more than anything in the world.
Elaine is survived by her son Doug, daughter-in-law Jennifer and grandsons Jacob, Sam, Matthew, & Michael Zeif, as well as her brother Marvin, sister Dorace, and a plethora of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews, and a few brother-in-laws and sister-in laws. Our "Bubbie" will be missed. Rest in Power, Elaine. You are definitely in a better place, wherever you are.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palm Beach National Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
10055 Heritage Farms Road
Lake Worth, FL 33449
561.967.1200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palm Beach National Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved