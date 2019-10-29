|
|
Garito, Elario
Elario "Larry" Garito, 77, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 27, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Matawan, New Jersey to Nicola and Caterina. Larry moved with his wife and 2 children to Delray Beach in 1973. He was a Lieutenant for Delray Beach Fire Rescue from October 1973 to his retirement in June 2000. Larry is predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara, parents Nicola and Caterina, and brother Anthony. He is survived by 2 loving children Debbie (Charlie) and Tim (Mitzi) and 4 adoring grandchildren Kellie, Charles, Nicholas (Kristin), and Ashley.
Lord, Protect our Firefighters:
Keep them safe each day and night.
Give them Courage and Strength on each fire and rescue they fight.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Delray Beach Elk's Lodge, 265 NE 4th Ave, Delray Beach on November 1, 2019 from 3:00PM to 6:00PM. Casual attire requested.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chiera Family Foundation, 4171 W. Hillsboro Blvd. Suite 11, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 benefiting kids with cancer.
Arrangements are being handled by Lorne and Sons Funeral Home, 745 NE 6th Ave, Delray Beach.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019