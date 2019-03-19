GARCIA, Elba Mrs. Elba Garcia (née Casabona) died peacefully in her sleep on March 15, 2019 in Sunrise, FL at the age of 79. Elba is survived by her children, Ulises (Carol), Lina (Ray) and Marcos (Maria); grandchildren Linnette (Felix), Raymon (Becky), Alexandra (Sam), Ulises, Zachery, Marcos and Martin; great-grandchildren Raelee, Raymon Jr., Bodhi, Royce and Hawkins. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Ulises A. Garcia, parents and brothers. Elba was born on May 20, 1939 in Havana, Cuba to Isidro and Verena Casabona. She married Ulises, her teenage love, in 1957. After emigrating to the U.S. with two children Elba built a new life for her family. Her family grew with the addition of a third child and she created a nurturing home while also working outside the home to help make ends meet. She dedicated her life to setting an example to her family of love, devotion and caring. A funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, March 20 from 10:00AM to 3:00PM at Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 6411 Parker Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33405. All are welcome to attend and Celebrate Elba's Life. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary