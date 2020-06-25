Tooks, Elbert L.
April 18, 1955 - June 14, 2020
Viewing 5:30PM Friday, June 26 at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church, 1425 9th Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
Services 11:00AM Saturday, June 27 at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
April 18, 1955 - June 14, 2020
Viewing 5:30PM Friday, June 26 at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church, 1425 9th Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
Services 11:00AM Saturday, June 27 at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.