Thursday, May 2, 2019
1:00 PM
A Memorial Eucharist at The Church of the Good Shepherd
400 Seabrook Rd
Tequesta, FL
ABBE, Eleanor K. Eleanor K. Abbe, age 97, of Mangrove Bay Community, Jupiter, FL, died on April 13, 2019. The daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Klumpp was born in Pottstown, PA on June 29, 1921. She was predeceased by her husband Robert in 2010. Eleanor lived in Windham Center and Groton Long Point, CT before moving permanently to Riverbend Country Club, FL. Eleanor was an active member at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Tequesta, FL. She enjoyed golf and was an avid bridge player, playing right up until her death. She is survived by a daughter, Susan Abbe Durham, CT; son, Patton Abbe (Christine Brocks) Coral Springs, FL; granddaughter, Brie Abbe (Mwaura Ngoima) and great-grandchildren Rio and Olida from Bar Harbor, ME. A Memorial Eucharist will be celebrated on May 2, 2019, at 1:00PM at The Church of the Good Shepherd, 400 Seabrook Rd, Tequesta, FL. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Church of the Good Shepherd, Jupiter Medical Center, or a charity of donor's choice.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
