Medoff, Eleanor
Eleanor Medoff (née Bachman) on July 31, 2019. Survived by twoi children, five grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and nine grandpuppies. She lived a very full life and worked tirelessly with the Jewish War Veterans for many years, and most of that time as an officer of the National Organization. Eleanor spent 40 years in Florida and most of these years would find her holding office in her Condo Association or Homeowners Association or both. She was a loving Mother to Judy and Arlene and a loving wife to Richard. She loved playing cards with her cronies once a week. Eleanor was well respected by her peers. Graveside Services Sunday 1:00PM precisely at Haym Salomon Memorial Park (sec. A/A), Frazer, PA. Family will be receiving visitors through Sunday evening at the Philadelphia Marriott Conshohocken, 111 Crawford Ave, West Conshohocken, PA 19428. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Phoenix Center School, 16 Monsignor Owens Place, Nutley, NJ 07110. (www.goldsteinsfuneral.com)
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019