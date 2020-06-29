Pevner, Eleanor

Eleanor Pevner née Mazis was born on November 6, 1931, to Esther and Joseph Mazis. Ellie was married to Milton Pevner (deceased) and is survived by her children Marci Spanitz, Barry Pevner, Richie Pevner, and grandchildren Evan, Justin, Jessica, Joe, and Emily as well as by beloved twin brother Bernie, and sister Marian Jurin Rubin. Ellie is also survived and loved by her children's spouses Frank Spanitz, Jennifer Pevner, Yeira Pevner and grandson Evan's wife, Aubrey Spanitz. Ellie was always stunningly beautiful inside and out and dedicated her life to her family. As a teacher and guidance counselor, "Ellie, Mrs. Pevner, was loved by her students and helped countless children. She was a one-of-a-kind mom, wife, daughter, nana, sister, teacher, counselor, and friend. Ellie loved to travel and attended Penn State University. Ellie passed away peacefully June 15, 2020. Ellie, Eleanor Pevner, Mrs. Pevner, Mom, Nana, Sister, Friend, Teacher, and Counselor, will always be in the hearts and minds of her loved ones and will be sorely missed.



