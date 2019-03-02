|
|
CAMPBELL, Eleanor Vivian Eleanor Vivian Campbell, 91, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL passed away on February 20, 2019. Vivian was born on November 19, 1927 in West Palm Beach, FL. She was the daughter of Leila and Dewitt Pittman. Vivian attended and graduated from Montreat College, Montreat, NC. She married Claude Campbell in 1946 and celebrated 55 years of marriage until his passing in 2002. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed traveling around the world. She is survived by her two children, Kathy (Gordon), Keith (Lynn) and four grandchildren, Kristin, Megan, Matthew and Tyler and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 11:00AM at First United Methodist Church of Jupiter-Tequesta, 815 E. Indiantown Rd, Jupiter, FL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019