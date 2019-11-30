Home

Galaini, Jr., Elias J.
Elias J. 'Lou' Galaini, Jr., Retired Lt. Col US Airforce, 95 died peacefully on November 25, 2019.
He was predeceased by his wives Thelma J (1947-1999) and Nancy Mae (2003-2018).
He is survived by his son Mark (Kathy); step-daughter Jennifer Castano (Edward); grandchildren Christina Galaini -Barnett (Cory); Tara Sprouse (Bryan - deceased); Lisa Page (Paul); William Galaini (Ginger); Eddie Castano; Olivia Castano; great-grandchildren Tyler Sprouse; Haley Sprouse; Abby Page; Collin Page; Liam Galaini; sister-in-law Valerie Saxelby (Frank); brother Joseph "Jit" Galaini and an abundance of nieces and nephews. Additional survivors are his estranged son David and family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Vitas Healthcare, , or The .
We will celebrate his life on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2PM-4PM and 6PM-8PM at the Boynton Memorial Chapel. A Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10AM at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Boynton Beach.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
