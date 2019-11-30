|
Galaini, Jr., Elias J.
Elias J. 'Lou' Galaini, Jr., Retired Lt. Col US Airforce, 95 died peacefully on November 25, 2019.
He was predeceased by his wives Thelma J (1947-1999) and Nancy Mae (2003-2018).
He is survived by his son Mark (Kathy); step-daughter Jennifer Castano (Edward); grandchildren Christina Galaini -Barnett (Cory); Tara Sprouse (Bryan - deceased); Lisa Page (Paul); William Galaini (Ginger); Eddie Castano; Olivia Castano; great-grandchildren Tyler Sprouse; Haley Sprouse; Abby Page; Collin Page; Liam Galaini; sister-in-law Valerie Saxelby (Frank); brother Joseph "Jit" Galaini and an abundance of nieces and nephews. Additional survivors are his estranged son David and family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Vitas Healthcare, , or The .
We will celebrate his life on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2PM-4PM and 6PM-8PM at the Boynton Memorial Chapel. A Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10AM at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Boynton Beach.
