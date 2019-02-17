HANNA, Elias Joseph 10/05/42 - 02/09/2019 Capt. Elias "Lou" Joseph Hanna, 76, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL., passed away peacefully on February 9, 2019. Elias was born October 5, 1942 in West Palm Beach, FL. to Nicholas & Gladys Hanna. Whether you were family or one of his numerous friends, it was either "Lou" or "Uncle Lou". He was a simple man and if you were his friend, you were family. Lou was a veteran of The US Navy, worked for FPL and E&H Boat Works for a number of years, and he was also an accomplished welder, specializing in underwater repairs and custom boat towers. His passion however, was being out on the ocean. Lou was a boat Captain for more than 40 years, he was a certified master diver and an incredible fisherman who helped pioneer deep dropping the canyons, no one caught em like Capt. Lou. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and nieces & nephews. Many weekends were spent taking them out on the boat fishing or just hanging out at Peanut Island. This passage was written by his great nephew, Michael. "My great uncle passed into another realm this morning. He was a man of integrity, with saltwater for blood, and sunshine for a heart. His life was well lived, and his passing means only that he is now a legend. Until we meet again, Unc. Say hi to my gramps." Our family, along with many friends have lost an important piece in our lives. He will be missed dearly, but never forgotten and we all loved him more than he could ever know. Lou was predeceased by his son, Trent Hanna, brother Nicholas Hanna, and sister in-law, Earlene Hanna. He is survived by the love of his life, Illanis Hanna, his daughter, Kim Knowles, brother, Richard Hanna, sister, Gloria Palmer, granddaughters, Ashlyn Hanna, Rachel Hanna, and Angela Knowles, grandsons, Jason Knowles and Joshua Knowles, 2 great-granddaughters, 2 nieces, 8 nephews, 2 great-great nieces, and 3 great-great nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be at the Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation & Event Center, 5411 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL at 1:00PM on Sunday, February 24, with a reception to follow until 4:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made online to the westpalmbeach.va.gov Hospice General Post Fund #8083 or at the service. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary