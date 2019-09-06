Home

Elias "Leo" Simon died peacefully at the VA Medical Center – Hospice Care Unit in Riviera Beach, Florida on September 4, 2019 at the age of 89.
He was born July 23, 1930 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Leo lived a long full life and served his country as a United States Marine in Korea followed by a career as an Operating Engineer. He leaves behind four wonderful daughters who blessed him with eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; as well as a long list of extended family and friends. Leo, also known as "Jido" is now at peace and with family and friends who have passed before him. Elias "Leo" Simon will never be forgotten in our hearts – We Love You!
A Viewing will be held on Sunday, September 8 from 5:00PM to 6:00PM at St. Mary's Orthodox Church located at 1317 Florida Mango Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33406. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, September 9 at St. Mary's Orthodox Church followed by a Burial Service at Hillcrest Memorial Park. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Leo's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to VA Medical Center - Attn: Voluntary Service (135), 7305 North Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33410.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
