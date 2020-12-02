Or Copy this URL to Share

Elijah Davis, Jr.

Elijah "Soul" Davis, Jr., 63, passed away on November 26, 2020. Family will receive friends Friday, November 4, 2020 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Community Baptist Church, 33 SW 11th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. HomeGoing Services will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2020 11:00AM at the above named Church. Professional Services Entrusted To: Straghn & Son Tri-City Funeral Home, 26 SW 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444



