Elijah Davis Jr.
Elijah Davis, Jr.
Elijah "Soul" Davis, Jr., 63, passed away on November 26, 2020. Family will receive friends Friday, November 4, 2020 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Community Baptist Church, 33 SW 11th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. HomeGoing Services will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2020 11:00AM at the above named Church. Professional Services Entrusted To: Straghn & Son Tri-City Funeral Home, 26 SW 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Straghn & Son Tri-City Funeral Home
26 SW 5th Avenue
Delray Beach, FL 33444
(561) 278-4133
