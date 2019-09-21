Home

Crist Mortuary
3395 Penrose Place
Boulder, CO 80301
(303) 442-4411
Elinor Davis Erni

Elinor Davis Erni Obituary
Erni, Elinor Davis
Elinor Davis Erni (née Dailey), age 85, passed peacefully on September 3, 2019 at Balfour Cherrywood Village in Louisville, CO. She was raised in West Palm Beach, graduated from Palm Beach High School, and met her (predeceased) husband Robert G. Davis at the University of Florida Gainesville.
She is survived by her daughters Gerri V. Davis (Niwot, CO) and Nancy G. Shapiro (Tucson, AZ), her grandson R. Benjamin Levitz (San Miguel de Allende, Mexico), and her nieces and nephew from the Palm Beach area. Elinor's humor, grace, and beautiful spirit are greatly missed. Donations to the () are welcomed.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
