Elizabeth A. Torrey, Ph.D., also known as Elizabeth A. Woolfe, Ph.D., 91, died September 6, 2020, at Majestic Oaks of John Knox Village, Orange City, FL. Known for her intellect, witty humor, and out-going personality, Betty was a loving mother and inspiration to four boys, six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed!

Betty graduated from Florida State University with undergraduate and master degrees before receiving her doctorate in Education from Florida Atlantic University in 1979. She became the Director of Continuing Studies at Palm Beach Community College until retirement in 1994, and founded the college's Center for the Continuing Education of Women.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Robert C. Woolfe and Donald R. Torrey, and two sons, Russell and Richard. She is survived by her children, Robert and Randall; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Michael, Brigitte, Christopher, Clayton and Patricia; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Betty attended First United Methodist Church of Deland, FL and donated her body to science.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Halifax Health – Hospice Care Center, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129, or to Florida Breast Cancer Foundation, Central Florida, 1755 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo, FL 32765.



