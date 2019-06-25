Home

Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
(860) 875-3536
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Grove Hill Cemetery
22 Cemetery Avenue
Rockville, CT
Elizabeth Anne Dimock
Elizabeth Anne "Betty" (Mathiason) Dimock, passed away peacefully at Rockville General Hospital on June 21, 2019, at the age of 89 years. Betty was born to William and Bessie (King) Mathiason in Old Lyme, Connecticut on March 5, 1930. On June 14, 1952, Betty married Myron Dimock, and the two enjoyed 65 years of marriage until Myron's passing in 2017. She made her home in Jupiter, Florida, and Vernon, Connecticut. Betty was a devoted wife and mother who was athletic and enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, reading and family activities. She was an enthusiastic dog lover and took great joy over the years in caring for Otto, Star, Fritz, Leo, Robby, Cody and Kona. She was also an avid and accomplished shopper and the family knew that there was no one who could find a better deal than she. Betty is lovingly remembered by her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Gretchen Dimock of Holualoa, Hawaii, her son, Kenneth Dimock of Vernon, Connecticut, her son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Mary Dimock of Vernon, Connecticut, and her grandson, Kyle of Boston, Massachusetts. A graveside service will be held at Grove Hill Cemetery, 22 Cemetery Avenue, Rockville, Connecticut, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 1:00PM. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon, Connecticut is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit
www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 25 to June 26, 2019
