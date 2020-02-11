|
Armour, Elizabeth
Elizabeth "Bessie" Cowles Armour died peacefully February 7, 2020 in Delray Beach, FL. She was born in Paris, France February 10, 1923, to Alice and Knight Cowles. Her father was studying architecture there before moving back to Chicago, IL and later to Lake Forest, IL where she and her sister, Edith, grew up. She graduated from The Ethel Walker School and attended Sarah Lawrence College. She was married to Lester Armour, Jr. during the 2nd World War. They had three children Susan, Lester III "Red" and Sally. Over the years they lived and worked raising cattle in Dragoon and Sonoita, AZ and Canal Point, FL. In 1959 they moved to Delray Beach, FL where she was very involved in volunteer work, became an avid tennis player and was engaged in the lives of her children.
Audrey Hepburn said "As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands, one for helping yourself and the other for helping others." That summarizes her to a tee.
In 2000 she was honored by The Bethesda Hospital Foundation as one of the Women of Grace for her many years of service to The Soup Kitchen in Boynton Beach, FL. She also supported several migrant families with food, clothing and medical supplies and ultimately organized Thanksgiving food drives at St. Andrew's School and Gulf Stream School. She also worked with the Bethesda Hospital Auxiliary, Good Samaritan Hospital, St. Paul's Episcopal, Bethesda-by-the-Sea and St. George's Churches. Her last volunteer job was with Caps of Love collecting, sorting and selling plastic caps to raise funds to buy wheelchairs for children.
Gulf Stream School established The Bessie C. Armour Award for Community Service "in honor of a lady whose name is synonymous with Community Service." She served as a Trustee and was a parent, grandmother and great-grandmother to students of the school. She worked for many years in their library as well.
She is survived by her three children, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The Service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 188 S. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, FL on Saturday, February 15 at 2:00PM. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers if you wish to make a donation please do so to The Soup Kitchen, PO Box 741155, Boynton Beach, FL 33474 or Gulf Stream School, 3600 Gulfstream Road, Gulf Stream, FL 33483.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020