Brooke, Elizabeth
Elizabeth "Bets" Turner Brooke passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020 at Abbey Delray North Health Center.
Born December 24, 1922 to Adele B. Turner and Park B. Turner in Philadelphia, PA, she graduated from Lower Marion, PA High School and graduated from Fairfax Hall, Waynesboro, VA.
Bets is survived by her daughter Elizabeth "Betty" O'Connor and husband Leonard "Len" of Hendersonville, NC, and her son David Gordon Brooke of Hypoluxo, FL.
Bets enjoyed golfing, traveling, and playing bridge. She and her husband, Gordon Brooke, were original members of the Delray Dunes Golf Club and she permanently moved there after the death of her husband in 1987. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her sister Margaret Turner Smith and her aunt Elizabeth Spencer.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Abbey Delray North Health Center and Trustbridge, Inc. Hospice for the care and kindness that was given to Mrs. Brooke.
At Mrs. Brooke's request, there will be no services held. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Bets' memory be directed to the charity of your choice. Condolences can be sent to the family in care of her daughter at PO Box 662, Naples, NC 28760.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.