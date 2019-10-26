|
Nurnberger, Elizabeth C.
Elizabeth C. Nurnberger, 86, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. She fought a courageous battle against cancer and now has joined her beloved husband Carl, of 60 years; and son Curtis, in Heaven. She was predeceased by her brother James Magyarits and her sister Ann Balogh. Born in Perth Amboy, Elizabeth was formerly a resident of Edison, where she worked for 25 years in personnel administration for the Edison Township Superintendent's office. She was a member of St. Clare Catholic Church, North Palm Beach for many years. Elizabeth greatly enjoyed learning and discovering while traveling with her family.
She is survived by her loving daughters Debra Nurnberger and Elyse Meany; her devoted grandson Skyler Meany; her brother Lester Magyarits; her sister MaryAnn Kennovin; and sister-in-law Marion Schimpf, and many other dear relatives.
Funeral Services were entrusted to Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, NJ.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019