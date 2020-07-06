1/
In loving memory of Elizabeth Florence Spinelli, born April 14, 1935, died July 4, 2020, survived by her amazing daughter Nancy and her favorite sons Richard and Peter (and their spouses Steven, Pat and Elizabeth), her 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and predeceased by her precious and beloved daughter Linda (husband Richie), three nephews and nieces (Leonard, Peter and Laura) and by the memories of her husband Richard, sister Ann, brother Peter. God bless all those who shared time with Elizabeth — your interactions fueled her spirit and life.

