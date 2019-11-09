|
|
Barice, Elizabeth Joan
Dr. Elizabeth Barice, known to her friends and patients as Joan, was born on January 10, 1941, and went to Heaven to be with her Lord on November 6, 2019, the culmination of an extraordinary life of service and adventure. Joan earned an M.D. from Stanford University and a Masters in Public Health from Harvard. She specialized in addiction medicine, and even studied acupuncture and Oriental medicine for a year in China.
Most of Joan's distinguished Medical career was spent in Palm Beach County, where she took leading roles in improving access to medical care for under served populations, including indigent, low-income, and elderly patients, as well as those suffering from HIV/AIDS, and alcohol and drug addiction. She was influential in getting addiction classified as an illness so that people seeking treatment could be covered by health insurance. She advocated for incorporation of alternative and holistic medicine alongside Western methods, especially in the treatment of chronic pain, which she suffered from herself for much of her life. Joan served tirelessly on numerous boards, committees, and task forces, dedicating herself to improving access to medical care, developing new treatment models in addiction medicine, and advocating for the dignity of every human being. She received many professional awards and accolades from her peers, including a Certificate of Merit from the Florida Medical Association, their highest honor.
The same intrepid and daring spirit that propelled her professional service spilled over into a life of fun and adventure. Joan completed over 250 skydives, and even survived a plane crash in the Alaskan wilderness.
Joan's devoted faith in Christ motivated her life of service. She took seriously Jesus saying, "Whatever you do for the least among you, you do for Me". She adopted the personal motto, "Love never fails" from 1 Corinthians:13, which captures the passion that drove her to serve both in her professional capacity, and also in many volunteer ministries in her church.
Joan was predeceased in death by her parents, William and Elizabeth Barice, and her brother, Bill Barice. She is survived by her sisters, Susanne Hayslip and Carole (Lee) Barice, and will be sorely missed by them as well as other family, a host of professional colleagues, a grateful community, and many friends.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30AM Thursday, November 14, 2019, at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 10970 Jack Nicklaus Dr., North Palm Beach, with Rev. Fr. Brian M. Flanagan presiding. Interment will be private. To express condolences, and sign the guestbook, please visit (www.northwoodfh.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019