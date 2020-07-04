Elizabeth Johnston

Johnston, Elizabeth

Elizabeth "Betsy" Crosby Johnston, age 89, of Jupiter, Florida, passed away June 25, 2020 with family, caregivers and hospice by her side.

She was born to Elizabeth and Franklin Muzzy Crosby, Jr. on February 10, 1931 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Betsy graduated from Milton Academy in Boston and attended The University of Minnesota only to leave to wed her husband Harrison "Jim" R. Johnston, Jr. in September 8, 1951. They shared a wonderful life living between Minnesota and Florida.

Betsy is survived by her sons Rick Johnston and his wife Rosemary, Alex Lane Johnston and his fiancée Janet and by her daughter Anne Johnston Smith. She is also survived by many beloved grandchildren and special great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by brothers, Frank Crosby (spouse Gisela) and Ned Crosby (spouse Pat Benn).

She was impeccably cared for eight years by a team of caregivers unlike any other. Thank you and Hospice so much.

She unfortunately was predeceased by her loving husband Jim in 1996 and her middle son Herrick in 1986.

Betsy was closely involved in the fine arts and a great supporter of the greater arts. She was a huge supporter, Board member and President of The Minnetonka art center and society, not to mention also an accomplished artist herself with a deep appreciation for birds, flowers, and all Godly sites of beauty. She was a great supporter and patron of the symphony, ballet, museums. She co-founded and help create the Crocodile Club, a private and award winning program used through Hobe Sound Boys and Girls Club in Florida.

She was a board member of Northland Collage, Wisconsin, Hobe Sound Nature Center Florida, Jupiter Island Garden Club Florida, Blowing Rocks Preserve Florida, and she and Jim were heavily involved with the Cable Nature Center, Wisconsin.

She loved tennis, travel, of which she composed / authored a photography book of Africa, and visiting many other places. But most of all supporting and loving her family and closest of friends.

One of her favorite words of wisdom, "not to worry".

She was a true angel.

And we all loved her so much.

There will be a delay of services due to Coronavirus outbreak. There will be a main service held in Minneapolis, Minnesota and a smaller one in Florida for the most appreciated caregivers and a few personal friends.

Please no flowers. If you wish, send donations to The Boys and Girls Club, Crocodile Club in Hobe Sound, Florida or The Osprey Wilds Environmental Center in Sandstone, Minnesota.



