Elizabeth Laycock
Laycock, Elizabeth
Elizabeth "Betty" Ball Laycock, 95, was born in Washington, DC January 13, 1925. She married John S. Laycock August 18, 1943. They resided in Annapolis, MD, and had three children, Ronald Laycock of North Palm Beach, FL, Joan Laycock Moskus of Summerfield, FL and Donald Laycock who preceded her in death, daughter-in-law Becky Laycock of Annapolis, grandchildren Carey, Tami, Jennifer, Andrew and Robby, and four great-grandchildren.
Betty was very talented musically. She played the piano and sung in the church choir and was a member of Women of Note, a Sweet Adeline group. She was active in her church in Annapolis and at Trinity United Methodist Church in Palm Beach Gardens.
Betty got her B.S. degree while living in Annapolis, and her masters in Special Education. She taught in Annapolis for several years. After moving to Florida, she enjoyed teaching swimming and pool exercise classes. She loved to read and travel, always on the go.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in early November at Trinity United Methodist Church, Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
