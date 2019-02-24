LYNNE, Elizabeth Elizabeth "Betty" Lynne, 95, of Jupiter, FL and Hartford, CT, joined her beloved husband Richard "Dick" Lynne in heaven on February 12, 2019. She passed away at their Jupiter home comfortable and surrounded by family. Born on September 22, 1923 to Edward and Lena Ahearn, Betty and her eight siblings grew up in Hartford where her father worked in the railroad industry and where she met Richard at the age of 18. The two were married in 1942, after his return from his Air Force service in World War II. In 1974, she and Richard moved to Jupiter, where they remained married for 66 years, until his passing. Betty is survived by her loving children Barbara Posten and husband Robert of West Palm Beach, and son Bradford Lynne of Jupiter. Beloved "Gram" to Jason Cartier and wife Carla, and Julie Cartier Orton and husband Bryce, and "G.G." to great-grandchildren Ava, Evan and Andrew Cartier, along with her nephew Michael Ahern, nieces Regina Michalski, Kathy Irace Benson, Joy Longo, Nancy Mazzarella, Cynthia Rolston, Diane Chase and Valorie Bonner. Betty will be sorely missed by her family and friends. A long-time resident of Jupiter, Betty lived in their family home on Philadelphia Drive for over 40 years where she enjoyed being backyard neighbors with her former son-in-law and family. She was the bookkeeper for the original French Connection, one of Jupiter's most iconic restaurants. She loved her breakfasts at The Nook and remained sharp as a tack thanks to her love of reading, crossword puzzles, game shows and keeping up on current events. A private memorial mass will be held on May 25, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Jupiter. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial gifts be made to Trustbridge Hospice of Palm Beach, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary