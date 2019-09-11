|
|
Marra, Elizabeth
Elizabeth "Dolly" Marra, age 93, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at her summer home in Banner Elk, NC.
She was born on June 19, 1926 in Pittsburgh, PA, a daughter of the late Paul Morobitto and the late Angelina Mecurio Morobitto.
She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband of 75 years Donald Marra, and nine siblings.
Dolly leaves behind to cherish her memory her: loving daughter Anna Noe of Jacksonville, FL, loving niece Frances Morobitto of Hoschton, GA, loving niece and nephew Judie and David Ribic, several other nieces and nephews, special friends: Karen, Jan, Cathy, Pat, Steven, Susan, Sandy, Robin, and Mark.
Dolly loved to tell jokes, watch TV and working as a waitress. She enjoyed listening and singing to old music.
A Cryptside Service will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, September 16, 2019 in the Mausoleum Chapel at Boynton Beach Memorial Park in Boynton Beach, FL.
The Family of Dolly would like to offer a special thank you to Medi-Home Hospice for their wonderful care they gave to Dolly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Medi-Home Hospice, PO Box 1357 Newland, NC 28657.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019