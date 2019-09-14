|
|
Frost, Elizabeth Nancy
Elizabeth Nancy Schmidt Frost passed away at age 89 on August 31, 2019 at the Chatsworth Senior Living Community at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
Born in Hoboken, NJ to Hans and Babette Schmidt, Nancy lived her life with humor, honor and grace.
Her careers included management of a family-owned restaurant in New Jersey and director/owner of a bank in Florida.
Predeceased by her son, Brian, she is survived by loving nephews Douglas DiStasio of Marathon, FL and Jim and Tom Manson of Pensacola, FL.
Rest in peace, Aunt Nancy.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019