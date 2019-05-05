Services Advantage Funeral Home & Cremation Services 500 Harbins Road Lilburn , GA 30047 (770) 923-2940 For more information about Elizabeth NELSON Resources More Obituaries for Elizabeth NELSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elizabeth NELSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers NELSON, Elizabeth January 22, 1924 April 25, 2019 Elizabeth Clute Lainhart Nelson, "Beth," 95, gave her spirit to God on Thursday, April 25, 2019, after suffering a stroke a few days earlier. She passed away peacefully under the care of the hospice staff at Willowbrook Court at Lanier Village Estates in Gainesville, GA, where she was attended by family members and appeared to embrace her Savior Jesus Christ as she took her last breath. Beth was preceded in death by her loving husband, Arthur Lee Nelson, who passed away April 26, 2017 and with whom she was married for nearly 70 years. She also was preceded in death by her grandson, Clute Barrow Nelson, who died in 1998 at the age of six; and her grandson, Reid Galey, who died in 2010 at the age of 40. Beth was born to Donald Clute Lainhart and Ada Jane Cornell Lainhart on January 22, 1924 in West Palm Beach, FL, where the Lainhart family had originally ventured as pioneers of that community starting in the 1870s. Beth grew up in Jupiter, FL on her family's orange grove along the Loxahatchee River and developed a deep appreciation for the natural environment. She could hunt, fish and camp and boat with the best of her peers, male and female. One "legend" of Beth as a young girl told of her jumping in the Loxahatchee near her family's recreational camp to try and grab a small alligator. When she was around six years old, her family moved to West Palm Beach where the family ran a lumber company, Lainhart & Potter. She graduated from Palm Beach High School in 1941 and had dreams of being a landscape architect. "Parental guidance," however, encouraged other aspirations, so she went off to Cornell University in New York to study nursing. After growing homesick as well as experiencing health complications in Ithaca, NY, and determining that the medical profession was not for her, she returned to West Palm Beach. In 1945, she began training as a flight attendant with Eastern Airlines where she accepted employment as a "Flight Stewardess" and met and married her husband, Art, an Eastern pilot captain, in September 1947 in Atlanta. In 1948, she and Art joined the membership of College Park Presbyterian Church in College Park, GA where they nurtured their Christian faith and that of their family. She was known for her role in helping create the holiday decorations at the church and was especially praised for the annual Thanksgiving cornucopia that adorned the altar area in the sanctuary. She embraced her role as a wife and mother, raising three children and teaching them the Christian model of living and loving. She was a beautiful woman, fiercely independent, resourceful, generous and kind. Many of her children's friends considered her a second mother. She was known for her housekeeping prowess and her amazing gardening touch a green thumb that made her a "master" gardener without the formal training. In 2005, when Beth and Art moved to the Lanier Village Estates retirement community in Gainesville, GA, they joined First Presbyterian Church Gainesville. Beth is survived by her children: son Terry Nelson and wife Linda of Albuquerque, NM; Don Nelson and wife Phyllis of Athens, GA; daughter Lee Ann Weeks of Athens, GA; grandchildren, Arthur Lee Nelson of Athens, GA; Jennifer Weeks Peaster and husband Jeremy of Dallas, GA; Ashlee Elizabeth Weeks of Cumming, GA; Ryan Galey and wife Diana of Bosque Farms, NM; granddaughter-in-law Mary Beth Galey of Minnetonka, MN; great-grandson, Everett Peaster; and great-granddaughter-in-law, Jenna de La Rosa-Galey of Bosque Farms, NM. Lanier Village Estates chaplain, Rev. Duke Walker, along with Rev. Lee Koontz and Rev. Shon Peppers of First Presbyterian Church Gainesville will co-officiate a Memorial Service that will be held at 3:30PM, Friday, May 10 at Lanier Village Estates, 4000 Village View Dr, Gainesville, GA. A reception will follow in the auditorium adjacent to the chapel. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to make a memorial gift to the Clute Barrow Nelson Life Foundation, 320 Milledge Heights, Athens, GA, 30606 (www.clutebarrownelson.org); to First Presbyterian Church Gainesville, 800 S. Enota Dr. N.E., Gainesville, GA 30501; or to . Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries