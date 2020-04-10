|
Prior, Elizabeth
Elizabeth (Betty) Prior passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020, but the memories of her kindness and caring personality will remain with us forever. Betty was born on May 10, 1921 in Bellows Falls, Vermont and retained that strong New England spirit throughout her life. She moved to Connecticut, finished her high school education, and worked in the insurance industry until she enlisted in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps (WAACs) in 1942. After her discharge in 1945 as a Second Lieutenant, she returned to Connecticut to pursue a secretarial career and married Kenneth, her life-long loving husband and best friend, in 1947.
Betty and Kenneth both worked and raised their four children in Connecticut until Kenneth's job relocated him to Jupiter, Florida in 1961. Always active, Betty and Ken purchased a small appliance service company for $60.00 in 1963 as a side business. This rapidly evolved into a full time job for Betty when the business grew into J&K Standard Appliances as one of the few appliance sales and service companies in the area. Betty's consideration and genuine concern for everyone she met yielded her a large network of friends and close relationships with customers, neighbors, coworkers and fellow volunteers.
Betty and Ken sold J&K Appliances in 1982 and were able to enjoy many years of traveling and spending time with friends and family. Following Kenneth's death in 1992, Betty dedicated herself to volunteering at the Loxahatchee Historical Society and caring for friends and relatives. She enjoyed traveling with her daughter during the summers to Europe, Central America, Canada, and throughout the U.S. and made numerous close friends along the way. She moved to Stuart in 2013 and remained actively involved with her friends, relatives, and homeowner projects until moving into the Sheridan Assisted Living facility in Hobe Sound in 2019.
Betty was predeceased by her husband Kenneth and brother Richard, and will be lovingly remembered by her brother David, her four children Steven (and spouse Debra), Sherry, Tom and Gary (and spouse Denise), nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a large number of relatives and friends. Final arrangements are being handled by Taylor-Modeen Funeral Home in Jupiter, but no memorial services are being planned at this time.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020