Rotter, Elizabeth
Elizabeth "Lilly" (Apanansky) Rotter died peacefully in Palm Beach Gardens, FL December 28, 2019 just days shy of her 96th birthday.
Lilly had an adventurous and loving spirit. She enjoyed world travel, hiking, theater, photography, painting, playing bridge, singing and raising her two children Iris and Eddie. She was fluent in five languages.
Lilly was born January 7, 1924 in Berlin into a Russian Theater family. Stranded in Berlin during the war, Lilly helped her mother escape to Italy where they lived in Milan and Lake Como. She joined the rest of her family in New York City after the war, where she met her beloved husband Stanley while taking English classes. They were happily married for 27 years until his untimely death in 1977.
The Flushing Unitarian/Universalist Church became a very important part of Lilly's life for over 40 years since Stanley and she joined in the mid 1960's. They were both very active, and Lilly served in many roles: Church Trustee, Vice President, Hospitality Chair, Membership Chair, Fair Chair, Ministerial Search Committee, LIAC representative, Services Auction Chair, Seder Dinner Coordinator as well as an being an active member of the Choir. In addition to her Church activities, Lilly was very proud of her community involvement and her role as President of the 110th Precinct Community Council in Queens, for several years. She was also proud of becoming a proficient speaker after completing a Toastmasters program.
In late 2013 Lilly moved to Palm Beach Gardens, FL to be near her daughter. Lilly was a vibrant, loving person who was dedicated to her family and friends. She will be sorely missed. She is survived by her daughter Iris Scheibl and her husband Fred of Palm Beach Gardens, and son Ed Rotter of New York City.
Contributions in remembrance of Elizabeth Rotter can be made to: Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, www.trustbridgefoundation.org.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020