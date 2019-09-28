|
Schrass, Elizabeth
Elizabeth Freismuth Schrass, 97 years old, of West Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, was born into eternal life on September 19, 2019. Survived by daughters Linda (Ray) Roth of Cartersville, GA; Alison (Rich) Fisher of Boynton Beach, FL; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two sisters. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Robert; son, Michael; and five siblings. Funeral on February 21, 2020: Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mark Catholic Church, Boynton Beach, FL at 9:30AM and interment at South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, FL at 11:30AM.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019