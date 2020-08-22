1/1
Elizabeth Sheahan
Sheahan, Elizabeth
Elizabeth "Betty" Sheahan, Jupiter, FL, born Jan. 29, 1932 in Trenton, NJ, and passed Aug. 8, 2020.
Predeceased by her parents John & Eva Kustrup and her husband Ed, Jr. She is survived by her twin brothers, Jack and Bill Kustrup, of NJ; her children Ed III, North Palm Beach, Jack, Ft. Lauderdale, Eva (Jenny), Sacramento, Bill (Jenni), Altamonte Springs; and grandchildren, Emma, Wally, Tom and Ellie. B. A. from William & Mary, Kappa Kappa Gamma; lived in Pelham Manor, NY, Charlottesville, VA, & Jupiter, FL.; Retired Realtor; Jr. League. Her "smile" was renowned. A Service will be held in Paul of the Cross, North Palm Beach next year. Donations can be made to Hospice of Palm Beach County.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
