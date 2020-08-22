Elizabeth Sheahan

Sheahan, Elizabeth

Elizabeth "Betty" Sheahan, Jupiter, FL, born Jan. 29, 1932 in Trenton, NJ, and passed Aug. 8, 2020.

Predeceased by her parents John & Eva Kustrup and her husband Ed, Jr. She is survived by her twin brothers, Jack and Bill Kustrup, of NJ; her children Ed III, North Palm Beach, Jack, Ft. Lauderdale, Eva (Jenny), Sacramento, Bill (Jenni), Altamonte Springs; and grandchildren, Emma, Wally, Tom and Ellie. B. A. from William & Mary, Kappa Kappa Gamma; lived in Pelham Manor, NY, Charlottesville, VA, & Jupiter, FL.; Retired Realtor; Jr. League. Her "smile" was renowned. A Service will be held in Paul of the Cross, North Palm Beach next year. Donations can be made to Hospice of Palm Beach County.



