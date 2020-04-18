Home

Elizabeth Straetz Obituary
Straetz, Elizabeth
Elizabeth Shimmin Straetz, age 99, died on April 10, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL; and attended elementary school there. She spent her high school years in Kankakee, IL. Then she enrolled at the University of Chicago where she met her husband, Robert Straetz. After their graduations, they were married and lived in various parts of the country, eventually becoming residents of Jupiter, FL. They joined the club at Jonathan's Landing, and also became members of JupiterFIRST Church. Mr. Straetz died in 2006. She is survived by a son, Robert Straetz, Jr. of Arlington, VA, a daughter, Kathryn Ashton of Sturbridge, MA, two grandsons, Jarrod Ashton and his wife Jacquelyn, and Joel Ashton and his wife Colleen Ryan. She also leaves six great-grandchildren; Jordan, Harrison, Julia, Aubrie, Jamie, and Justin.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
