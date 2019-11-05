|
|
Tucker, Elizabeth
Elizabeth Cummings Tucker, 50, of West Palm Beach, FL, died Saturday, November 2, 2019.
We lost a warm and gentle soul who was loved by everyone who knew her. She loved the beach, sea turtles, her friends, life and all of its joys. She was an avid Patriots fan. While she will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her, we have no doubt that she is enjoying a cocktail and a laugh with all who went before her. She is survived by her mother, Sally Tucker Jones; her sister, Victoria Tucker Cosby (Jeff); her beloved niece and nephew, Kendall and Tucker Cosby; her long-time partner, Clayton Dunck; and countless friends. She was predeceased by her father, Victor Tucker. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00AM on November 8, 2019 at St. Ann's Church, 310 North Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL. Her family would like to extend a special thanks to the team at Good Samaritan Hospital who cared for her at all times with excellence and compassion.
Donations in Elizabeth's memory may be made to the Loggerhead Marinelife Center, 14200 U.S. Hwy 1, Juno Beach, FL 33408, (https://marinelife.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019