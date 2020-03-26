|
Vause, Elizabeth
Ms. Elizabeth "Liz" Taylor Vause passed away on March 6, 2020 in West Palm Beach at the age of 81.
Liz is survived by her daughter Beverly Cox of Sarasota, FL, grandchildren Leland Cox of Venice, FL and Ericka Anderson of Sarasota, FL, grandchild Neakail Anderson, her sister Doris Wallace of Waxsaw, NC, and her brother Robert Taylor of Pulaski, VA, along with eight nieces and nephews and 15 great nieces and nephews. As Grand Nana she was excitedly anticipating the birth of a granddaughter sometime towards June of this year.
Elizabeth was born November 27, 1938 in Charlotte, NC to Edwin and Dorothy Taylor. She graduated from Harding High School in 1957. Fiercely independent and self supporting she was the "Production Control Planner" for Solitron Devices in West Palm Beach for 31 years, retiring only after reaching age 80. Elizabeth also served as Treasurer for her condo.
Liz loved to make jewelry, arrange flowers and was an avid reader. She proved herself a dedicated loyal friend who was quick with encouragement and offer to help. She enjoyed being Nana, and holiday gatherings were a highlight in her life.
No funeral service was requested by Liz. A life celebration for the family will be done in Charlotte, NC at a later date to be published.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in memory of Elizabeth Vause to "Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center" (SPARCC), 2139 Main St, Sarasota, FL 34237. Condolences may be sent to her daughter's family through Lifetime Advocates Inc., 202 Serena Villas Dr, Sarasota, FL 34237.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020