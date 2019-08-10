|
|
Gosselin, Ella Marion
Ella Marion Gosselin, 79, of Jupiter, FL, passed away on July 25, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family.
She was born in Hudson, NH on March 15, 1940, the daughter of Hector J. Demanche and Elvina (Gerow) Demanche.
On June 14, 1970, Ella married the love of her life, William E. Gosselin, Sr. Together they raised five children and enjoyed weekends golfing.
In October 1985, Ella and Bill moved to Jupiter, where Ella pursued her lifelong interest in real estate and was fondly known as the 'Hat Lady'.
She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and loving grandmother. Her greatest passion was her church and family. This passion grew as her family expanded. She loved her dogs Tiki and Bubba, horses, travel and cruising.
Her children include four daughters, Teresa Louise Calhoun, Roberta Lee Murphy, Candace Gosselin Thomas and her husband, Mark Thomas, Ella Lillian Gosselin, a son, William Palomeque-Gosselin and his husband, Luis Palomeque-Gosselin.
Her grandchildren include, Austin, Taylor, Jordan, Daniel, Michael and Marissa Calhoun; RaeLyn A Murphy; Ryan and JD Dytko, and Jena Thomas; Evan, Eian, and Ella T. Gosselin and Micheal Burack; Rose, Ella E. and Josie Palomeque-Gosselin. She has 12 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Judy Harnum. She was predeceased by her sister, Jennie G. Dionne and brother, Edward J. Demanche.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held at the Oceanview United Methodist Church, 701 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL 33408, on Saturday, August 17, at 11:00AM. For directions, you may visit (www.oceanviewumc.com).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory, to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037 Or visit (www.lupus.org/#)
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019