Ellen Ann Carroll, age 101, of Atlantis, Florida, passed away July 12, 2019. Ellen was born March 30, 1918 to Lillian Kothe and Arthur Estep in Peoria, Illnois. She was the devoted wife of Matthew E. Carroll whom she married in 1940. They celebrated 73 years of marriage before Matthew's death in June 2013. They raised five children: Janet (Dennis) Geraghty, Patricia (George) Mikus, Mary Susan (Thomas) Tremba, Thomas Carroll (Cathleen Chaifont), and Molly (Thomas) Walsh.

Mama was an extraordinary wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and great-grandmother. The family made many moves for Dad's work and Ellen and Matt made each move seem effortless, settling the family ten times into new homes, schools, churches and helping the children adjust and prosper each time! Her attentive ear made her the perfect counselor and advocate for each child's growth and success. Her amazing gift of music, humor and faith made for a joyful household. She leaves 21 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Mama's life revolved around her deep faith and she was an active Eucharistic Minister at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lake Worth for many years.

We'd especially like to remember with sincerest gratitude the excellent care and love given by Debbie Pennant and Ángela Fernandez. Also, a special thanks to Trustbridge for special and sacred care and compassion. Friends may gather for visitation from 9:30AM to 10:00AM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. Juliana Catholic Church, 4500 South Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405. A Memorial Mass will begin at 10:00AM. An inurnment will follow at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery, Royal Palm Beach afterwards. The family requests memorial contributions be made to: Palm Beach Habilitation Center, 4522 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33461. Arrangements are entrusted to Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, Lake Worth, FL. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 13 to July 14, 2019