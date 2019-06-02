BORES, Ellen Marie July 19, 1941-May 28, 2019 The world lost a kind soul and a beautiful smile. Ellen Marie Bores, 77 years old, was called home to God on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at her home in West Palm Beach, Florida. After a hard battle with complications caused by Alzheimer's, Ellen 's strong will to live, amazing faith in God and support of her loving devoted husband Jim, and her family came to a close on this earth. Ellen died with her husband Jim by her bedside. Ellen is survived by their three children, Jimmy Bores and his wife Jackie, Ellen Bores Eick and her children, Allie Craft and her husband Karl and their daughters Eloise and Jane, her grandson John Eick and her granddaughter Gabbie Eick and her son Marty Bores. Ellen was the second eldest of six children born to Ellen Lorene Jagels in Oklahoma. Ellen shared this world with her late brother Martin Gene Jagels, Roy Fussell, Gary Don Fussell and Tommy Fussell and Marjorie Anne Cooper. Ellen was brought up with a love of life, hard work and keep faith in God's plan. Ellen met the love of her life Jim Bores, a quiet young man with a warm smile and a good heart. Together they raised three children, Jimmy, Ellen and Marty. Ellen and Jim enjoyed their time and traveled with each other like each trip was the first. Excited to see old friends or meet new ones. Their family and friends share memories of a house filled with laughter, a heart filled with love and always an extra plate at the table for anyone who stopped by. Ellen and Jim worked together in a family business and retired to Florida in 2008. They spent their time in Florida enjoying the beaches, driving the coast and sharing martinis at sunset. Those who knew Ellen, knew a kind soul who could get a stranger to smile and start a conversation, share a warm hug to anyone who needed one, a good laugh and a love of life. Her gift to this world was kindness. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent in the name of Ellen Marie Bores to Hospice at www.trustbridgefoundation.org or the at www.alz.org/seflorida/donate. Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary